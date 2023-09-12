Sheriff: $15M worth of fentanyl seized in Pinal County

A 36-year-old man has been booked into the Pinal County jail and is facing several drug-related charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials have recently seized $15 million worth of powdered fentanyl from properties in Pinal County.

On Aug. 30, detectives with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office intercepted a package dropped off at a UPS store that contained a kilo of powdered fentanyl.

Detectives then executed search warrants the next day at homes in Arizona City and Eloy, where more illegal drugs were discovered. The amount of powdered fentanyl seized by investigators was enough to manufacture three million pills, PCSO said.

Gabriel B. Lopez, 36, was taken into custody and booked into jail.

PCSO said the suspect was allegedly mailing drugs to New York, New Hampshire, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania.

UP TO SPEED

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."