'She needs some serious help': Gilbert body camera video shows Charles Vallow pushing for Lori Vallow's mental health check in 2019

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert Police released new video Thursday showing Lori Vallow Daybell’s estranged husband Charles tried to get her help more than a year before she was arrested for her children’s disappearance.

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's remains were found last week on Lori’s new husband’s property in Idaho.

"I tried to support her as much as I could, but it’s gotten really really bad lately," Charles tells officers on January 31, 2019. "She’s had a break."

Charles explains he thinks that Lori's religious beliefs have turned radical and that he fears for his own life and his children. It's the second time in the same day that Charles is recorded by Gilbert Police.

He first called them to their home in Gilbert in the early hours of the morning. Then, he met with police again later in the day outside a hotel he thought Lori might be at.

Charles was trying to locate Lori so police could serve her with a mental health petition he filed.

"She needs help," he says. "She needs some serious help. I want her to get help. I’m worried about her."

He even said it might be best for JJ to go stay with his sister as police warn it’s a “sticky situation.”

"We just want to be careful not denying access to her child," an officer tells Charles.

Records show Lori gave Gilbert Police her side of the story hours later, claiming she wanted Charles out of their home because she allegedly caught him cheating.

Police say she did get the mental health evaluation and was released.

In July, Charles was shot and killed by Lori’s brother in Chandler. That case is still under investigation.

Lori moved their children, JJ and Tylee, to Idaho in September, where they’d been missing for nearly 9 months until their bodies were found last week on Chad Daybell’s property.

Daybell and Lori married in November after both of their spouses suspiciously died.