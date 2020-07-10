Sexual assault reported at ASU Tempe campus

A rapist is on the run after a woman on ASU’s main campus was assaulted in Tempe Tuesday morning.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A rapist is on the run after a woman on Arizona State University’s main campus in Tempe was assaulted this morning.

“It’s scary being a girl on campus. It makes me worried to walk around at night,” says Olivia McCann, a junior at the university.

Women at the school have a lot of questions, and concern, after a woman reported being raped.

“It’s really disappointing that kind of thing can happen here,” said junior Natalie Robinson.

Campus police said a man raped the female student early Tuesday morning at a dorm on campus. She reported it the same day. The victim told police she doesn’t know the attacker. The school isn’t releasing which dorm the rape happened in, and it claimed that it’s still unclear if the suspect is a student.

“It would be helpful just to know at least where it happened, or something about the person so we can protect ourselves,” said McCann.

This is the second sexual assault reported at ASU during this current semester. ASU said it got 13 reports last year.

“I just worry about my safety,” said Robinson. The Rape Abuse and Incest National Network said sexual violence is more prevalent at colleges compared to other crimes.

Katlyn Monje, a supervisor at CODAC Health Recovery and Wellness said women ages 18 to 24 are at a higher risk of getting sexually assaulted. That’s why students at ASU, especially women, take extra measures to stay safe.

“I always make sure my friends know where I’m going. I always share my location with them,” said Robinson. ASU police officers are investigating the rape and trying to track down the suspect.