Sexual assault reported on ASU's Tempe campus, police searching for suspect

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police are looking for a suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on its Tempe campus.

In a crime alert sent to the ASU community around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, ASU police said they received a report of a sexual assault that happened in a residential hall on the Tempe campus.

"Based on the information received, the suspect engaged in sexual activity with the victim without her consent," the alert said.

The suspect was not known to the victim and the suspect has not been identified, according to ASU police.

A description of the suspect is not known at this time.

Use the LiveSafe mobile app or call the ASU Police Department at 480-965-3456 if you have information about this incident.