A registered sex offender in southern Arizona was sentenced to more than 170 years in prison in part for using a social media app to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

Patrick Michael Winkler, 44, was sentenced by a Pima County judge to 173.5 years in prison, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday.

Winkler was found guilty earlier this year of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, three counts of unlawful age misrepresentation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Winkler, a registered sex offender, previously served almost 15 years in prison for child molestation before he was released on community supervision in 2017.

A year after his release, a parole officer found "concerning conversations" in one of Winkler's online accounts, as well as photos of underage girls.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department investigated and found videos and images of child sexual exploitation on his cellphone that were downloaded between November 2017 and March 2018.

Winkler used the app "Whisper" to lure minors. Users on the app can share their feelings while remaining anonymous. It can also reveal users' locations.

On the app, Winkler knowingly misrepresented his age and did not disclose the account to his parole officer.

“Protecting our children from predators must always be a top priority of our communities,” Brnovich said in a press release.

“Multiple agencies worked together to hold this predator accountable and should be commended for their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.”

