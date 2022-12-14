Sex offender arrested after spotted outside Buckeye school, police say

The suspect was allegedly seen driving back and forth along an alley where students leave campus, police say.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A convicted sex offender was arrested Monday after staff at Buckeye Elementary School allegedly spotted him watching students on the campus playground.

The Buckeye Police Department said Miguel de Jesus Ramirez Diaz, 40, was booked into jail after he allegedly attempted to outrun an officer who had been dispatched to investigate a suspicious man outside the elementary school.

The school's staff noticed the man driving back and forth in an alley where students often walk after leaving school. Police said the school's staff also noticed the same man park his car and watch students on the playground.

Once an officer located the driver, Ramirez Diaz allegedly drove off and sped past a stop sign. Additional officers helped locate the suspect near Miller and Baseline roads.

Ramirez Diaz allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. The suspect is listed on Maricopa County's sex offender registry for a prior offense involving the "luring of a minor for sexual exploitation."

Police said he is facing multiple felony charges.

