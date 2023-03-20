Sex offender accused of attacking woman at Sky Harbor Airport

The suspect was arrested Saturday after the victim identified him as the man who attacked her the day before in the airport's parking lot.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man previously convicted of a sex crime was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking a woman at Sky Harbor International Airport, records show.

Michael Colville, 61, was taken into custody after a woman identified him as the suspect who held her down and threatened her at one of the airport's parking lots.

The victim told investigators Colville allegedly got inside an elevator with her and then followed the woman to her vehicle before pushing her, court records show.

"Do you want to die today?" the suspect allegedly asked the woman.

A struggle ensued until the victim managed to push him away. The woman later identified Colville out of a photo lineup.

Investigators also retrieved a pair of eyeglasses from the scene that Colville was allegedly seen wearing in airport security footage, court records show. The victim told police she knocked off the suspect's glasses during the attack.

Maricopa County court records show Colville pleaded guilty to a sex crime in 2005. He's currently listed on Arizona's sex offender registry.

He was booked into the county jail for pending criminal charges.

