Several people detained in home after fatal Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Officers have detained and are questioning several people at a home near where a fatal shooting happened early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Responding officials found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene near the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then surrounded the nearby home, believing the occupants were connected to the shooting. They have reportedly detained several people at the scene.

Neighbors near the scene told 12News that the owner of the house opens up their backyard to allow unhoused people to sleep in. Police have not yet specified why they believe the home is connected to the shooting.

The scene is near Desert Sands Middle School, but no students were present as the school is off on Fridays due to its four-day school week.

"We are working with law enforcement as they are reviewing our surveillance cameras," a representative from the school told 12News.

This is the developing story. Stay tuned with 12News for the latest details.

