Several firearms stolen during spree of car burglaries in Chandler

Police said up to 11 cars were burglarized on the morning of July 22. Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is looking for four individuals who allegedly burglarized up to 11 cars and stole several firearms.

The spree of car burglaries occurred on the morning of July 22 near Alma School and Ray roads, police said. The burglars targeted unlocked vehicles.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored compact SUV. One of the suspects was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Max 97 shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 480-782-4130.

Chandler Police are asking for help from the public to identify the subjects involved in a recent spree of vehicle burglaries. While the photos are not of great quality, we hope that someone can provide a lead on this investigation.#KeepChandlerSafe #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/MQLT4b3ZUX — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 1, 2023

