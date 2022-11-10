Serial burglary suspects arrested in Phoenix in stolen car and stolen guns, police say

Authorities say the teens are being investigated for several burglaries in the City of Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Authorities say two serial burglary suspects are behind bars after a pursuit in south Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Chandler police say just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police tried to stop a dark blue Hyundai after learning the car was stolen from Chandler. Police say the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as 18-year-old Jose M Puga, did not stop and fled from officers.

Police say after a short pursuit near 5th Street and Southern in Phoenix, Puga drove down an alley and crashed into a chain link fence and an SUV nearby. Puga fled on foot and left a 17-year-old passenger before he and the 17-year-old were taken into custody, police say.

During the investigation, Phoenix police located a stolen Glock 9MM in the Hyundai's driver's side floorboard. Police say there were two other firearms inside the car, one in the teen's pocket and the other on the passenger side floorboard.

Authorities say Puga was being investigated for several burglaries in the City of Chandler.

On October 27, Puga was arrested by Phoenix police for having a stolen vehicle. Less than 24 hours later, police say Puga was released from jail after appearing before a judge on a promise to appear in court later.

Police say Puga and the 17-year-old are facing several felony charges.

