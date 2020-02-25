PHOENIX — A Valley man accused of killing his family is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Austin Smith pleaded guilty to charges of murdering his wife, two young daughters and a family friend.

Court documents reveal jealousy may have played a role in it all.

The horrifying scene unraveled back in April, inside of a Phoenix home.

According to investigators, Smith said he shot and killed his wife because he thought she was cheating on him. Court documents show Smith said, "He believed God told him to do so."

Those same documents then said Smith went on to kill his five- and seven-year-old daughters. His three-year-old was found hiding under a bed, and shortly after that string of killings, a family friend was then killed.

Police arrested Smith and charged him in those deaths.

Then back in November, he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and several other charges. He had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In Arizona, a first degree murder conviction can lead to life in prison or even a death sentence.

Smith is scheduled to stand before a judge at 1:30 p.m. for his sentencing. Stay with 12 News for the latest in this case.