Security camera footage captures the moment of violent assault and robbery in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are looking for a man who assaulted an employee and stole phones and cash from a store on Bethany Home Road.

PHOENIX — Security camera footage captured the moment a man entered a phone store on Bethany Home Road and violently assaulted an employee inside before stealing phones and cash from the store.

The Phoenix Police Department shared the video on Twitter, asking for public aid in identifying and locating the suspect.

Officials describe the man as around 25-30 years old, 5'8"-5'11" tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the assault, he wore a black t-shirt with "west coast" written in yellow on the front, and several multi-colored logos on the back.

Additionally, the man had on black pants and grey shoes and has a goatee.

After leaving the store, officials say the man ran westbound on Bethany Home Road.

Editor's note: The provided video contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Saturday (6/4), this man assaulted an employee, stole phones, and cash from the store. After the assault, the man ran westbound on Bethany Home Rd. See suspect description below. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dnaxESL20Y — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 7, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

