Search ongoing for armed suspect that sexually assaulted a woman on ASU campus

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a man that sexually assaulted and threatened a woman on Arizona State University's campus on Sunday.

ASU Police Department officers said the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat.

The man took the woman in between the ASU Packard parking structure and the Hyatt House Tempe and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Officials said the suspect then pressed a gun-like object into the woman's back and left the area on foot.

The woman did not know the suspect. The suspect is considered to be armed with a knife and a gun.

Police described the man as

taller than 5'8"

short curly hair

having a goatee

last seen wearing a black shirt, and black jean shorts with a belt.

The assault occurred between South Packard Drive East 6th Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call ASU Police 24/7 at 480-965-3456.

