Search for missing Phoenix mom continues, boyfriend booked into jail on unrelated charges

PHOENIX — Authorities in Phoenix are still searching for a missing mother of six who disappeared Sunday after telling her family that her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her in the neck.

Irene Luevano, 37, called her family around 4 a.m. on Sunday and said she was stabbed in the neck by her partner. They haven’t been able to contact her since.

The family said Luevano and her boyfriend were last seen at the Silverado Canta Bar in west Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday.

Her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He was later booked into jail on two forgery charges unrelated to Irene's disappearance.

Some of her family members were out Sunday night in the area of the bar showing her picture and hanging up flyers.

"She means the world to me," one family member said. "For me, she's my other half. We've been through a lot."

Police say Luevano could be with a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Police are asking for tips to find Luevano or the car.

Luevano is described as a Hispanic woman who is about 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, 911 or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

