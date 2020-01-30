PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After an exhaustive search of an area in Pasco County, Sheriff Chris Nocco said Thursday morning that there has been no evidence discovered at the scene that confirms that newborn Andrew Caballeiro was with Ernesto Caballeiro in Pasco County.

Deputies say a white Ford passenger van at the center of the AMBER Alert was found after 12 p.m. Wednesday in a rural area in Blanton, near Interstate 75, Nocco said.

The Pasco County investigation has revealed Ernesto Caballeiro left Miami-Dade County about four and half hours before arriving in Pasco County and only minutes before killing himself.

Additionally, Nocco said the reported woman seen near the van in Pasco County may have been someone who stopped to check on the vehicle and was not directly involved in this case. There will not be a composite sketch of this individual available given this information.

Nocco said the most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Andrew remain within Miami-Dade County at this time.

Any questions regarding the Miami-Dade investigation should be directed to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

This map provided by the Pasco County Sherrif's Office suggests the most likely route of travel for Caballeiro. We urge anyone along this route to report any sightings or information to their local law enforcement.

Miami-Dade police late Tuesday asked the public for help to find Caballeiro and the baby after three women were shot to death inside a South Florida home.

A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald the woman are Caballeiro's family: the infant's mother, grandmother and great grandmother, all between the ages of 40-80 years old.

WFOR-TV reports Caballeiro in the past has been arrested several times in the past, including on charges of grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.

