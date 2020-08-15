Sculpture stolen from Hacienda Del Sol has been recovered

Police have arrested Kelly Feldman who is accused of stealing the sculpture in late May.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's detectives from the Community Problems Unit located a sculpture stolen in May and arrested the man they say is responsible.

Officers responded to the Hacienda Del Sol Resort on May 31 for a reported theft. They were told that a sculpture titled "Angelica" by local artist John Benedict had been taken at some point on the night of May 30, police said.

Detectives received information that the statue was being kept in a storage unit on 9000 East Tanque Verde Road. With a search warrant, it was recovered on Aug. 14, police said.