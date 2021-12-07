Scottsdale woman indicted for allegedly voting with dead mother's name in presidential election

A woman used her deceased mother's name to vote in the 2020 General Election.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale woman has been indicted for allegedly using her deceased mother's name to cast a vote in the 2020 General Election.

Tracey Kay McKee allegedly cast a vote and signed the name of her mother, which is considered perjury, on an early voting ballot.

Her mother died on October 5, 2020, according to official documents. And authorities said the ballot was signed sometime between October 7 and Election Day.

It's unknown for which party or candidates McKee allegedly voted for.

There were widespread allegations of voter fraud in Arizona as the count showed President Joe Biden taking a narrow lead in the historically Republican state.

But no evidence of widespread, coordinated voter fraud ever surfaced, and the results of the presidential election were certified by Democratic and Republican leaders.

Biden won Arizona by nearly 11,000 votes.

McKee's violations consist of one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury for allegedly casing a vote in the name of a deceased person, according to the indictment.

McKee's next court appearance is scheduled for August 11 in the Maricopa County Superior Court, according to the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

