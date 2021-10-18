Man arrested after shooting, wounding a man in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday

Damien Lawson, 34, shot a victim after a fight on the roadway, according to Scottsdale Police Department.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What started as an argument on the road in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday night turned into a man being arrested for shooting another man, officers from the Scottsdale Police Department said.

On Saturday, Damien Lawson, 34, shot a victim who was then transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

Lawson was located and booked on second-degree murder, criminal damage, discharging a firearm and disorderly conduct, the Scottsdale police released.

Officials said this was an isolated incident.

The identity and condition of the victim has not been release and the police department has not made further details available.

