Police: 2 people stabbed, 1 person arrested in Scottsdale Quarter

Officers originally detained two people at the scene, but only took one to jail, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people were injured and two people were detained after an early morning stabbing at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping mall, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Police responded to the mall around 1 a.m. where they found the two people with stab injuries, officers said. One of the individuals was hospitalized.

Officers also detained two people but took only one to jail.

Investigators have yet to release the following details:

The identities of those involved

The events leading up to the stabbing

Why police originally detained two people

The extent of the hospitalized person's injuries

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

