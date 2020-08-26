Do you know this face? Scottsdale police seek information on 2003 rape cold case

Police released a composite sketch of a man suspected of raping a woman at her apartment in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of raping a woman in 2003.

On June 3, 2003, between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., a man entered a woman's apartment near Thomas Road and N. 70th Street. The man sexually assaulted the woman.

The man was described as a white male, in his 30’s, 5’10” to 5’11” tall, between 185 and 195 pounds, with tan skin and light-colored eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange pinstriped collared dress shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes with laces.

Police say the suspect left out the front door after the assault. The victim assisted in providing a composite sketch of the suspect soon after the crime.