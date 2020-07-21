Juvenile seriously hurt after Scottsdale shooting; suspect still at large

The shooting happened near Chaparral and Granite Reef roads.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in serious injuries for a juvenile, according to Scottsdale PD.

Police have not yet said what caused the shooting or how old the shooting victim is.

The shooting happened near Chaparral and Granite Reef roads. A suspect is still at large, police say. But investigators gave no description of that person.

Officers say the shooting wasn't random and the suspect and victim knew each other.

Suspect is outstanding and known to the involved parties. There is no threat to the surrounding community. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 21, 2020

Chaparral Road is closed between Hayden and Granite Reef for this investigation, police said.