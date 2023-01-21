Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads, residents urged to stay inside

Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. A suspect in the deadly shooting has not been taken into custody.

In a news conference, police said one person was killed in a shooting Saturday evening. Police received a call about the incident off McDowell Road, in the area of 70th Street and Palm Lane, at 5:44 p.m. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later.

According to police, the victim was "extracted" and taken to the hospital where the individual was pronounced dead.

#Update At 5:44pm officers responded to a shooting near 70th and Palm. They found a victim and rendered aid. Victim transported to local hospital and pronounced. Suspect is at large but there is no danger to the immediate area. This is active homicide investigation. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 22, 2023

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

The scene of the shooting remains active, with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors.

This is still an active scene with a large police presence. If you are in the area of 70th St and Palm Ln remain indoors. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 22, 2023

This is a developing story. New information will be released as it becomes available

