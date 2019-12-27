SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Police arrested a 45-year-old man for sexual abuse of a minor after officers posed as his alleged victim on Facebook.

According to court documents, the victim came to Scottsdale Police asking for their help in confronting Gregg Kropp. The victim said Kropp had sexual contact with him when the victim was underage and Kropp was over 18.

PREVIOUSLY: Man confronts his childhood sex abuser on Facebook more than 20 years later, leads police to an arrest

With the victim's permission, Scottsdale Police took over his Facebook profile and contacted Kropp through the Messenger app.

According to court paperwork, Kropp admitted to knowing the victim was under 18 and admitted to numerous sex acts with him.

Police arrested Kropp and say they found child porn on his computer. He's charged with 14 felony counts.

Kropp is being held on $125,000 bail.

In Arizona, there is no statute of limitations on child sex crimes.