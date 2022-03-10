Arrests made in connection to wallet stolen from Valley disabled man

Two women are in custody after allegedly stealing the wallet of a disabled employee at a Fry's Signature grocery store in Scottsdale.

A disabled man's wallet was stolen last month while he worked at a Scottsdale grocery store. Today, police announced two women have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Scottsdale police announced 18-year-olds Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell were arrested this month in connection to the wallet theft. Officials said Adams and Mitchell allegedly took the man's wallet and used his credit cards.

Kyle Schmidt was born with Down syndrome and has been working at the Fry's Signature grocery store near 90th Street and East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale for 13 years.

On the evening of Sept. 25, Schmidt was in the store’s parking lot, gathering grocery carts when two women approached him.

His sister, Kelly Schultz, said the two women called him by name, so Schmidt turned around and walked up to the two women. They reportedly needed money for a hotel room.

"He was going to give them the $3 he had, and then they took his wallet and ran off," Kelly said.

The women reportedly attempted to withdraw money out of his accounts with the cards in his wallet.

Court records show Adams allegedly told police that Mitchell "tricked" the victim into handing over his wallet by giving him an old, inoperable cell phone. Adams additionally told police they were aware the victim had special needs and Mitchell allegedly "targeted him because of that," records state.

Both Adams and Mitchell have been booked in Maricopa County Jail.

