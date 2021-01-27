ASU security guard arrested for having child pornography, Scottsdale police say

Jason Ripper, 53, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona State University security officer was arrested on Tuesday by Scottsdale police for allegedly having child pornography.

On Oct. 5, Yahoo reported a user to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The user information had connections to Ripper, police said.

The uploaded content from Yahoo was identified by them as "apparent child pornography."

A search warrant was conducted at Ripper's Scottsdale residence, where police allegedly found hundreds of child pornography files, police said.

In a report filed by officers, Ripper claimed that he did download the images to create art meant to "raise awareness" for cases of child exploitation.