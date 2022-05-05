Scottsdale piano teacher thought he was having a sexual conversation with a minor. Turns out it was a local detective

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time there is no evidence to indicate the suspect had sexual contact with children, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale piano teacher was having a sexual conversation with, and sending explicit images and videos to, someone he thought was a minor. Turns out that minor was actually an undercover detective.

The teacher, identified as Robert Paul Avril, was arrested after an investigation run by the Scottsdale Police Department's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the city's police department said. Officers arrested Avril at his place of work where he was allegedly actively communicating with the undercover detective.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no evidence at this time to indicate Avril had any physical sexual contact with children.

Avril has been charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful material to a minor, officers said.

Call or email the Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Tip Line at 480-312-3456 or SPDHEATTipline@scottsdaleaz.gov

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline hotline at 1-888-373-7888

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.