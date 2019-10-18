A Scottsdale man was arrested this week for allegedly sneaking into backyards to watch teenage girls change or shower by peering through windows, police said Thursday.

Steven Anthony Spoon, 34, was arrested late Wednesday on approximately 45 felony and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and unlawful viewing.

He was booked into county jail on Thursday.

Spoon is accused of entering the backyards in residential neighborhoods across north Scottsdale and peering through windows.

Investigators have been following reports of a so-called peeping Tom in the area since August. Many of the residents had one or more teen girls living there.

Spoon was developed as a person of interest through extensive investigation and anonymous tips.

Further investigation of Spoon linked him as the suspect in several of the crimes, police said.

Detectives arrested Spoon on Wednesday after seeing him exit the backyard of a north Scottsdale home.

Once he was in custody, police said Spoon admitted to targeting the homes of teenage girls to see them changing or showering.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

