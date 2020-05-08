Scottsdale PD drops charges against Jake Paul after looting, citing federal investigation

Depending on the outcome of a federal investigation, Scottsdale PD says it could re-file criminal charges against Paul.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On the same day that a search warrant was served on YouTuber Jake Paul's home in California, Scottsdale Police announced the department would dismiss charges against him in the interest of the community.

The department says the decision to drop the misdemeanor charges against Paul, as well as Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon, is so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed.

Paul was charged in early June by Scottsdale PD after video showed the 23-year-old inside the Fashion Square Mall during the looting.

Hundreds of tips were sent to police after multiple videos of the vandalism at the Scottsdale Fashion Square showed Paul participating while it was being vandalized, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Scottsdale PD has continued to make arrests after gathering evidence from that night. At least 47 people have been arrested to date.

FBI agents issued a federal search warrant Wednesday morning on Paul's Los Angeles home.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles FBI field office confirmed to TEGNA over the phone that Paul's Calabasas home had been searched by agents early Wednesday.

The FBI says the affidavit on that warrant has been sealed by a judge and they cannot say when the seal will be lifted, the spokesperson said.

Authorities were seen seizing what appeared to be multiple firearms from Paul's home Wednesday, Los Angeles station ABC7 reported.

An FBI spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that there were no plans to make arrests at this time.