Scottsdale murder-suicide leaves infant without parents

Molly Lillard's loved ones are reflecting on her life after her death on Sunday.

An 8-month-old baby is without both of its parents following a tragic murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident being just one of a growing number of domestic violence cases in Arizona.

The child was inside the home during an hours-long standoff between Scottsdale police and their father, Royce Lillard. The murder-suicide has family and friends of the baby's young mother speaking out.

Molly Lillard, 28, was a standout volleyball player in high school and college. Former teammates, like Laura Wilkinson from Wisconsin and Michigan, praised her pure focus and full-on love for life.

"Her passion for everything. I mean on and off the court was unbelievable. She had an infectious energy," Wilkinson said.

Molly's life was cut short at a home near 86th Street and Highland Avenue. Scottsdale police said that Molly's 36-year-old husband, Royce, barricaded himself inside the home after her death and ultimately took his own life.

"First responding officers discovered a female victim in front of the home. We were able to get inside the home where we discovered the suspect is deceased with what we believe is self-inflicted gunshot wounds," a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Meanwhile, Molly's loved ones have reflected on her and the relationship she had with her father, Al Toon. Toon was a well-known Wisconsin Badgers and New York Jets receiver.

Molly and Al shared in being fierce competitors.

"So determined and such an inspiration. Always paving her own path and doing things and walking to the beat of her own drum," Wilkinson added.