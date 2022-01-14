Scottsdale man indicted for allegedly plotting to kidnap ex-girlfriend, kill her dog

Jay Borker, 65, is accused of hiring two undercover police officers to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and kill her dog.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A plot that involved killing a dog, kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and hiring two undercover police officers to commit the crime has caused the arrest of a Scottsdale man.

Jay Borker, 65, is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, money laundering, attempted burglary, and conspiracy after he allegedly tried paying two men $15,000 to tie up his ex-girlfriend and kill her dog.

Borker allegedly wanted the men to kill the dog in order to make his ex-girlfriend suffer, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The men Borker allegedly hired turned out to be two undercover detectives with the Tempe Police Department.

Court records show the plot was allegedly orchestrated last August.

Borker was arrested and a $5 million cash bond was set. He posted the cash bond and is currently on electronic monitoring, according to prosecutors.

