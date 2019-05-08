PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing a car crash that killed an elderly woman on Saturday afternoon.

Ramon Angel Carrasco was accused of racing another vehicle while driving on Miller Road in Scottsdale when he crashed into the 68-year-old woman as she was attempting to make a left turn onto Williams Drive.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Carrasco suffered minor injuries, and a 22-year-old woman who was the passenger in his car suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Carrasco was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday after he was released from the hospital. He is facing second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

The roadway was closed for more than six hours.

The investigation is ongoing.