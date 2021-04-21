Scottsdale man charged with manslaughter, DUI charges after three killed in SR 87 crash

The crash killed three people including a mother and son from Sun City and a Payson woman, DPS said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is facing serious charges including three counts of manslaughter after he allegedly caused a crash near Payson that killed three people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

According to DPS, a four vehicle crash on April 16 on State Route 87, just northwest of Payson, resulted in the deaths of three people.

DPS says a white Ford pickup was going south on SR 87 when it moved left of center and into the northbound lane and sidewiped a Dodge pickup truck and a white Ford SUV that were going north. A second white Ford pickup was going south on SR 87 and crashed into the first Ford pickup that caused the crashes.

The impact of the collision between both trucks sent the second white Ford pickup from the southbound lane, across the northbound lane and down a hill into a canyon.

The driver of the first white Ford pickup, who DPS says is at fault, was identified as 49-year-old James Duncan, of Scottsdale. A passenger in his vehicle was killed in the crash. DPS identified her as 54-year-old Georgia Burnside of Payson.

Five passengers in the two vehicles that were side swiped were not injured, DPS said. However, two people in the other white Ford pickup that went into a canyon were killed.

DPS identified them as 38-year-old Latissia Morris of San Tan Valley and her 15-year-old son, who was ejected from the truck.