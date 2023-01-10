Scottsdale man arrested in sex trafficking case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is facing multiple charges in connection to a sex trafficking case, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police said Steven Hurry was arrested when his neighbor called police after witnessing an argument between a man and woman.
According to police, the neighbor told officers something seemed “off” about the situation between the two people.
Police said during the investigation the woman disclosed to officers that she was being trafficked.
Hurry has been charged with the following:
- Sex Trafficking
- Pandering
- Sexual Abuse
- Aggravated Assault
- Assault
- Criminal Damage
- Disorderly Conduct
The Scottsdale Police Department said there are multiple ways to report sex trafficking. You can call the police department at 480-312-5000 or 911 for emergencies. You can also click here to submit a tip online.
Additionally, you can call the AZ Tipline at 877-4AZ-TIPS or National Human Trafficking tipline at 888-373-7888.
For more information on sex trafficking, click here.
Silent Witness:
Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.
Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.
Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.
