Scottsdale man arrested in sex trafficking case

Police said Steven Hurry has been charged with sex trafficking, pandering, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, assault and other charges.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is facing multiple charges in connection to a sex trafficking case, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said Steven Hurry was arrested when his neighbor called police after witnessing an argument between a man and woman.

According to police, the neighbor told officers something seemed “off” about the situation between the two people.

Police said during the investigation the woman disclosed to officers that she was being trafficked.

Hurry has been charged with the following:

Sex Trafficking

Pandering

Sexual Abuse

Aggravated Assault

Assault

Criminal Damage

Disorderly Conduct

The Scottsdale Police Department said there are multiple ways to report sex trafficking. You can call the police department at 480-312-5000 or 911 for emergencies. You can also click here to submit a tip online.

Additionally, you can call the AZ Tipline at 877-4AZ-TIPS or National Human Trafficking tipline at 888-373-7888.

For more information on sex trafficking, click here.

Steven Hurry was arrested after an altercation was called in by an astute neighbor. The neighbor observed a male and... Posted by Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

