Scottsdale man arrested in New Mexico for unprovoked attack on state police officer

The man is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with the attack, according to police.

LAGUNA, N.Mex — A Scottsdale man has been arrested in New Mexico for three felonies and a misdemeanor following an attack on a state police officer, officials said.

On Sept. 12 around 9:30 a.m., a state police officer initiated a traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on I-40 near Laguna.

The officer made an initial approach when Robert Benjamin Nelson, 28, of Scottsdale fired multiple rounds at her. The officer was struck and returned fire at the suspect, police said.

Nelson fled the scene and, despite multiple injuries, the officer was able to return to her vehicle, police said.

Nelson stopped soon after fleeing and Laguna officers met the state police officer to assist. Nelson was arrested with no further incident, police said.

The state police officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nelson has been booked in the Cibola County Detention Center for Attempt to Commit Murder; Aggravated Battery Upon Peace Officer; Shooting from a Motor Vehicle and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.