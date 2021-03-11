Scottsdale man accused of stealing $20M in music royalties

Joe Teran, 36, has been indicted in federal court for allegedly monetizing over 50,000 songs he and an accomplice didn't have the rights for.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A Scottsdale man is facing several federal charges after he allegedly profited off of songs he did not have the right to monetize.

Joe Teran, 36, was indicted earlier this month on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering after he and Webster Batista, 38, allegedly collected over $20 million in music royalties.

The defendants allegedly used the identities of others to collect royalties on over 50,000 songs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Through their company, MediaMuv, Teran and Batista allegedly signed contracts with third-party companies that falsely represented them as having legal claims to the songs they were monetizing.

Teran and Batista allegedly did not pay anything to the artists or their representatives, whose music generated royalties that the defendants collected.

If convicted, the defendants could face several years in prison.

