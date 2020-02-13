A man was arrested after police say he gave a woman heroin and then poured pans of hot water on her after she lost consciousness in Scottsdale earlier this month, leading to her death.

Gary Rundle, 63, was arrested and held on one count of aggravated assault, the Scottsdale Police Department announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a suspected overdose near Hayden Road and Roosevelt Street in Scottsdale around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Rundle, who reported the overdose, provided 37-year-old Cassandra Love with a third of a gram of heroin.

After using the heroin, Love became unconscious. Rundle, who police said was "extremely intoxicated," poured multiple pans of hot water onto her in what he said was an attempt to revive her.

Love was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with severe burns over most of her body. She died at the hospital on Feb. 9 as a result of her burn injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether Rundle would face additional charges as a result of Love's death.

No other information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

