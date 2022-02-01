Scottsdale grandmother allegedly beat, starved boy for months before his death

The husband of Stephanie Davis told Scottsdale police she would repeatedly abuse her grandsons before one of them died, public records show.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: Some of the content in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

The grandmother of an 11-year-old boy who died Sunday night is accused of repeatedly beating, starving, and verbally abusing her grandchildren, court records show.

Stephanie Davis, 51, has been taken into police custody on suspicion of playing a role in the death of her grandson. The victim was found unconscious and paramedics reported removing half a liter of water out of the boy's mouth.

Investigators additionally observed injuries on the boy's forehead and genitals, public records show.

Davis told police the boy had been "hurting himself" all day before she found him unresponsive in the bathtub. But somebody close to Davis is telling a different story.

Her husband, 33-year-old Thomas Desharnais, has allegedly told police about a long history of abuse he's witnessed while living with Davis and her grandsons in a Scottsdale hotel room.

According to court records, Desharnais admitted to previously seeing Davis allegedly strike the 11-year-old over the head with a metal rachet and bending back his fingers with needle-nose pliers.

The husband further told police Davis would intentionally starve the boy for days. Desharnais said he believed Davis retaliated against her grandsons because she had a grudge against their mother, police said.

The grandmother was given sole custody of the two boys in 2015, court records show.

The family had prior contacts with police due to reports made about suspected abuse happening within the home.

Court records show Scottsdale police received a report of suspected child abuse from a local school in 2017 involving the 11-year-old boy. Police later conducted another investigation involving disorderly conduct but Davis refused to let detectives interview the boys, court records show.

Davis denied abusing the children and claimed the older boy harmed himself.

Scottsdale police reported finding traces of blood throughout the family's hotel room. Investigators allegedly detected old blood stains on mattresses, pillows, and around the bathtub, public records show.

Davis and Desharnais have been taken into custody and both are facing child abuse charges. The other grandchild has been taken into state custody.

