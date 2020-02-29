PHOENIX — Police are searching for the man who fraudulently spent thousands of dollars at a high-end store in Scottsdale.

Investigators say the 34-year-old suspect opened a credit card account at a boutique inside a shopping center and spent $5,000 under someone else’s name last year.

Tips can be submitted by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or online at silentwitness.org.

