'He was larger than life': Scottsdale family mourns loss of 18-year-old son struck by car

His parents Mark and Sharon Dallman are devastated after losing their only child.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A family is still healing after learning about the loss of their 18-year old son, Austin Dallman.

Austin was out longboarding last week near 128th Street and Shea when Scottsdale police say he was hit by a car. The driver stopped and cooperated with police but Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The difference he's made in people's lives has been overwhelming to hear all these stories. This has been really hard but the outpouring of love and support from his friends and the community and even people that didn't know him has been really overwhelming and beautiful," Mark told 12News.

The collision happened just after midnight last Wednesday and officers believe a second vehicle may have hit Austin while he was lying on the ground.

"He grabbed his longboard and decided to head down Shea Blvd for a little while and ended up getting by a car from behind," Mark added.

The ASU-bound freshman was a free-spirited young man who touched the lives of so many people during his short life. His parents are beside themselves, trying to cope with the loss as his friends are banning together to support Austin's go-fund-me page.

"They want to help and they want to help us remember him because he was just such a sweet soul and a sweet spirit and it's very very touching," Sharon said.

With a goal of a thousand dollars and more than 11-thousand raised, speaks volumes about how much Austin was loved.

"There are just people that said you know what he just lit up a room, he was larger than life," Mark added.