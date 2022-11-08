'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix

Court records show a man recently arrested for fraud had messages on his phone suggesting he was part of a group that exchanged ID cards and social security numbers.

Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show.

Marcus Reid, 24, was detained this week after police allegedly caught him using a Virginia man's debit card to make several purchases in the Valley.

The Virginia man told police he still had possession of his card and didn't know how it was being used to make transactions across the country at a jewelry store, restaurant, and the Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix.

The hotel manager pointed out to investigators the person who checked in using the Virginia man's debit card number, court records show.

That man had multiple ID cards in his possession and was taken into custody. Police later identified him as Reid.

Records show investigators found messages Reid had allegedly sent on his phone to a group called "Scamily Matters," which consisted of people buying and selling stolen social security numbers and ID cards, police said.

Phoenix police additionally reported finding pictures on Reid's phone of screenshots taken from a website that features personal debit card numbers and expiration dates. One of the screenshots depicted the Virginia man's debit card, court records show.

Reid was booked into the Maricopa County jail on several charges of fraud and forgery.

