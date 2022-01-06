Snapchat used by Valley teen to lure, extort others, police say

Jordan Zambrano, 18, is accused of using the social media app to lure juveniles into sending him sexually explicit content.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has arrested a San Tan Valley teenager on suspicion of using Snapchat to lure juveniles into sending him sexually explicit content.

Jordan Zambrano, 18, is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, extortion, and sexual assault.

The suspect is accused of using the social media app to extort victims into sending him more sexually explicit material once they had already sent him items.

Gilbert police said investigators believe more juveniles may have been victimized by the suspect who has not yet been identified.

Anyone who believes that they or a family member was similarly victimized to please contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

On January 6, 2022, the Gilbert Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jordan Zambrano of San Tan Valley for charges related to a sexual exploitation investigation. pic.twitter.com/MBSrBBcMOk — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 6, 2022

