San Tan Valley man is facing charges for hiding his mother's body after she died so he could continue collecting her VA benefits, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Daniel Shannon, 66, on Wednesday on charges of fraud and improper disposal of a body.

PCSO says they've been investigating Shannon for almost two months, following the disappearance of his mother, 97-year-old Leonie Shannon.

Deputies went to the family's home on April 5 after someone called concerned that they hadn't seen Leonie Shannon in months.

Daniel Shannon had been caring for Leonie Shannon, according to PCSO.

When deputies first visited the house, Daniel Shannon claimed his mother had wandered away from the home on December 21, 2018. But the sheriff's office said his story kept changing as their investigation continued.

When detectives returned Wednesday to question Daniel Shannon again, he admitted that Leonie Shannon passed away on December 21. PCSO said that he told them he buried his mother in the yard instead of reporting her death so he could continue to receive her social security and VA benefits.

Sky 12 captured what appeared to be a dug up hole in the side yard of the home, possibly where Leonie Shannon was buried.

Sky 12

Sky 12

Detectives recovered the body from the backyard after a search warrant was served on Wednesday, PCSO said.

The medical examiner will identify the remains and determine an official cause of death.

Daniel Shannon could face more charges depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, PCSO says.