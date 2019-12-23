SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 25-year-old Arizona was arrested on child porn charges after he admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material in the form of photos and videos, according to documents filed in the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Samuel Angel Salgado, Jr., of Surprise faces 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The social media platform Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2018 that a user uploaded an image containing child sexual abuse material, court docs say.

The IP address was eventually traced back to an address in Surprise, Arizona.

Detectives noted that the contents of the Tumblr blog were"multiple images and images depicting [children in various stages of undress and in positions performing sexual acts]," according to court documents.

Investigators allege that Salgado Jr. also discussed in messages that he raped a 9-year-old child that he had babysat in the past, detectives wrote. Salgado Jr. denied that to police, saying he had "never" babysat anyone.

A search warrant was executed at the home in Surprise on Dec. 5 where Salgado Jr. lives with other family members. In a subsequent conversation,

He admitted to possessing the Tumblr account police were investigating. He told police that his "preferred age range of children was 9-13 years of age," according to court documents.

Salgado Jr. told detectives he kept child sexual abuse material on his iPhone 5s, which was obtained by police.

Detectives found 33 images and 170 videos on the phone, 10 of which were noted for charging purposes in the case as they allegedly contained child sexual abuse material.

The child sexual abuse material on his phone showed children below the ages of 15, 5 and 2 being sexually abused.

Other family members interviewed denied having any knowledge about child sexual abuse material.