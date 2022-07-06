'They would have to kill him': Safford man fatally shot after breaking into neighbor's home with a knife

The Safford Police Department said that Miguel Garcia entered his neighbor's home after killing another victim in his own house.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — The Safford Police Department is investigating the events around a homicide and attempted double murder that ended with the killer dead in his would-be victims' home, officials said.

Police responded to a burglary call near 1200 Central Avenue at 1:52 a.m., police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.

The homeowners told officers that their neighbor, Miguel Garcia, had broken into their home armed with a knife, police reports said.

As the two homeowners fled into a bedroom, then later a bathroom, Garcia continued to approach saying that "they would have to kill him," officers said.

One of the victims was able to retrieve a pistol and shot Garcia, killing him.

While trying to reach out to a next of kin to inform them of Garcia's death, officers were unable to get a response and entered Garcia's home. There, they found another victim dead in one of the home's bedrooms.

Police did not share the victim's identity or cause of death beyond being connected to Garcia.

Officials said that evidence suggests that Garcia acted alone. The investigation is ongoing and details are subject to change.

