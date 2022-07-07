DPS investigating after Safford man dies in police custody

Police say the man was delirious and covered in blood, and they used pepper and a taser to subdue him when he grew combative.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A Safford man has died in police custody Thursday morning after being found "covered in blood acting out of control and delirious," officials with the Safford Police Department said.

Around 4 a.m., Safford officers were called to the 700 block of 9th Avenue for reports of an attempted burglary. When officers arrived on the scene they found a male suspect they described as covered in blood, delirious, and "acting out of control."

Police said they were trying to provide medical attention when the man grew combative, and officers used "less lethal force" to subdue the suspect. According to the report, officers used pepper spray and a taser, and medical crews on scene were able to immediately start treating the man.

However, medical personnel were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, or what led up to the morning's events. Officials added that the Department of Public Safety is stepping in to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, and we'll continue to update the story as we receive more information.

