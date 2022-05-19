Arizona man sentenced for stabbing woman to death in 2019

Jose Louise Carpio III, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, pleaded guilty to committing second-degree murder in 2019.

SACATON, Ariz. — A member of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for stabbing a woman to death in 2019.

Jose Louise Carpio, III, 25, of Sacaton received his punishment after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

The victim was fatally stabbed by Carpio on Oct. 7, 2019.

After completing his prison sentence, Carpio will be placed on supervised probation for five years.

