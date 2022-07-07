Sacaton man sentenced to 7 years after helping dispose of a body

The man helped hide a body after a 2017 murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Sacaton man was sentenced Wednesday for helping dispose of a body in 2017 by throwing it over a bridge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, 35-year-old Jordan Gene Hoover was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the 2017 murder.

Court documents say Gabriel Quinn Enos used a shotgun to shoot the victim in the face. After the shooting, Hoover helped dispose of the body by throwing it over a bridge and hiding it under the terrain below.

Enos was sentenced to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, and Hoover pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact..

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.