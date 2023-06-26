Shooting at Cobra Arcade Bar near Roosevelt Row ends with suspect arrested

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. and two off-duty police officers were nearby to intervene.

PHOENIX — A man is under arrest and another person is in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of the Cobra Arcade Bar near Roosevelt Row Sunday night.

Two off-duty Phoenix police officers were on the scene to intervene and arrest the alleged shooter, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. between two men in a parking lot outside the business, which is near 2nd and McKinley streets.

One man was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two off-duty officers were in a parked patrol car nearby which was struck by gunfire during the shooting. Neither of the officers was struck, and both reportedly saw a man running from the bar with a gun in hand.

Both officers gave chase and took the man into custody. One of the officers "sustained a minor injury while taking the suspect into custody," the department said.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, but expect him to be booked on multiple felony charges later in the day.

