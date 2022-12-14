Fight outside of Glendale concert escalates into a shooting

Police said that one man was shot outside the Rod Wave concert at the Desert Diamond Arena. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Attendees at Tuesday night's Rod Wave concert heard more than just music when a fight outside of the venue escalated into a shooting.

Glendale police said that one man was shot after he bumped into another man, but he is expected to survive his injuries. Police stressed that the shooting didn't take place inside the concert venue.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police received reports that shots had been fired near the Desert Diamond Arena. Shortly after, there was a report that a fight had broken out in the Westgate Entertainment District.

There, police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities say that the injury was non-life-threatening, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were told that the victim had left the concert when he bumped into another person, and an argument broke out between the two.

The second man involved in the fight left the area, then returned and shot the victim, police said.

Investigators have left the area, and police are still searching for the suspect. You can read the full report below:

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

