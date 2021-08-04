Robert Fisher, man accused of murdering family and exploding Scottsdale home, no longer on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list

Although Robert Fisher is no longer on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list, Fisher is still wanted by officials for allegedly killing his wife and two children.

Robert Fisher, the man who is accused of killing his family and then rigging their Scottsdale home to explode in 2001, is no longer on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

The FBI announced Wednesday that Fisher was replaced on the most wanted list by Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras.

Officials said Fisher was removed because he no longer fits the FBI's criteria to be in the top 10 of their most wanted.

The FBI explained in a news release that neither Fisher's placement on the list nor any media exposure of the case since 2001 has led to credible information on his whereabouts or his arrest.

Officials also added that there is no evidence that Fisher is a continued danger to communities nor that he's engaged in additional illegal activity.

Although Fisher was removed from the top 10 list, he is still considered a fugitive and is still at large. He was added to the list on June 29, 2002 after the brutal deaths of his wife and two young children.

Family found dead

Around 8:30 a.m. on April 10, 2001, police received a call of a home explosion in Scottsdale off of 74th Place, near 74th and Oak streets.

Investigators soon revealed they found three people dead inside the home: 38-year-old Mary Fisher and her two children, 12-year-old Brittney and 10-year-old Bobby. Their father, Fisher, was nowhere to be found.

Police learned that Mary, Brittney and Bobby's throats were all slashed before the explosion and Mary was also shot in the back of the head, execution-style.

Police officially named Robert Fisher as a suspect in his family's murders when he failed to show up in the days following their deaths.

They traced his last known sighting to an ATM near the family's home in Scottsdale. They say he took out $280. ATM cameras show his wife Mary's missing Toyota 4 Runner in the background.

A tip from a camper led police to Mary’s Toyota 4Runner tucked deep in the woods, east of Young, Arizona. The SUV was wiped clean. The family’s dog, Blue, found guarding it on the outside.

The massive three-day manhunt eventually dead-ended in all directions and remains that way 20 years later.

In 2015, The FBI pushed to the public a set of age-enhanced photos of what Fisher could look like today. He would be turning 60-years-old.

He's been the only suspect in the case and there's an active warrant out for his arrest.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for tips that lead directly to the arrest of Fisher.